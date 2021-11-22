NY Homeless Nonprofit Executive Cops To Stealing $2.4M

By Max Jaeger (November 22, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- The operator of a New York homeless shelter copped to raiding nearly $2.4 million from the nonprofit's coffers and failing to pay taxes on it while she and her family lived in the lap of luxury, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday. Ethel Perry pled guilty in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan on Friday to one count of criminal tax fraud in the second degree, while her lapsed charity, Millennium Care Inc., admitted to one count of first-degree grand larceny, according to the AG's office. As a condition of their pleas, Perry must pay $1.1 million in restitution, and...

