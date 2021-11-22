Convicted Illumina Insider Trader Loses $4.5M Forfeiture Fight

By Rachel Scharf (November 22, 2021, 12:51 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday ordered a convicted San Diego speculator to cough up $4.5 million he allegedly netted through insider trading on Illumina Inc. options and soliciting fake energy investments, rejecting claims the trader was entitled to a jury verdict on forfeiture. Donald Blakstad, 62, was previously slapped with a three-year prison sentence and $669,000 restitution order following his conviction on insider trading and investment fraud charges. Blakstad's lawyer had fought the government's $4.5 million forfeiture bid, arguing that a trial miscommunication deprived his client of the right to have the money judgment decided by jurors. According to Eugene Iredale...

