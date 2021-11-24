Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fiat Chrysler Denied Bellwether For Lifetime Warranty Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (November 24, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge has rejected Fiat Chrysler's request for six drivers to go through a bellwether process to determine whether they have viable claims that the automaker reneged on lifetime powertrain warranties that came with their vehicles, saying that taking this course in a proposed class action would be a "tremendous waste" of court resources.

U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy III said Nov. 22 that appointing six of the two dozen plaintiffs spearheading the lawsuit to go through a bellwether process to determine the viability of their liability theory would be inefficient and overly complicated.

The drivers have all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!