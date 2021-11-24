Fiat Chrysler Denied Bellwether For Lifetime Warranty Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (November 24, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge has rejected Fiat Chrysler's request for six drivers to go through a bellwether process to determine whether they have viable claims that the automaker reneged on lifetime powertrain warranties that came with their vehicles, saying that taking this course in a proposed class action would be a "tremendous waste" of court resources. U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy III said Nov. 22 that appointing six of the two dozen plaintiffs spearheading the lawsuit to go through a bellwether process to determine the viability of their liability theory would be inefficient and overly complicated. The drivers have all...

