Jaguar Escapes Defective Turbocharger Warranty Suit

By Mike Curley (November 22, 2021, 1:58 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action alleging Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC sold vehicles with defective turbochargers, saying that because no plaintiff alleges their turbocharger failed within the warranty period, they haven't shown that Jaguar breached the warranty. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez dismissed without prejudice the suit led by Loretta Flynn-Murphy, saying much of the class's factual allegations do not establish Jaguar's knowledge of the alleged defect or how the warranties were breached. The limited warranty at issue in the suit provides coverage for four years...

