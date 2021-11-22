Herrick Feinstein Guides $105M Manhattan Real Estate Loan

By Andrew McIntyre (November 22, 2021, 2:45 PM EST) -- A Daishin Securities entity has loaned $105 million for an office building on Madison Avenue in Manhattan in a deal Herrick Feinstein worked on, according to records made public in New York on Monday. The loan from Daishin Securities entity Daishin F&I Co. Ltd. is for 400 Madison Ave., which also has retail space on the ground floor, and records filed Monday indicate that Herrick Feinstein LLP's co-chair of real estate and hospitality Yariv Ben-Ari worked on the deal. It wasn't immediately clear what role Ben-Ari, a New York-based partner who's also co-chair of the firm's Israel practice, played on the...

