Supreme Court Won't Review Kodak Injury Claims From Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (November 22, 2021, 11:00 AM EST) -- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal of a Third Circuit decision that a man who claims his inflammatory disease was caused by exposure to a Kodak chemical had sufficient notice that the claim should have been resolved in the company's bankruptcy. The high court denied certiorari to an appeal by John M. Sweeney and his wife, Regina, of an April Third Circuit decision upholding a district court's dismissal of their claims against Eastman Kodak Inc. Kodak filed for bankruptcy in 2012, and its Chapter 11 reorganization plan went into effect in 2014. According to court documents, in...

