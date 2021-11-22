2nd Circ. Rejects 'Umbrella' Antitrust Suit Against AmEx

By Christopher Cole (November 22, 2021, 6:15 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit ruled Monday that retailers lacking ties to American Express do not have standing to bring antitrust claims over AmEx rules meant to keep its merchants from guiding customers toward other cards. The retailers have sought to recover antitrust damages from the card giant for an alleged scheme to jack up credit card swipe fees across the board through so-called anti-steering rules on merchants that accept AmEx as a form of payment. Even though their stores don't take American Express, the retailers sued as "umbrella" plaintiffs seeking damages for inflated swipe fees marketwide. But the Second Circuit didn't buy...

