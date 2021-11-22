DL Unit's $2.5B Deal For Kraton Gets US Merger Approval

By Charlie Innis (November 22, 2021, 5:49 PM EST) -- Kraton Corp., a pinewood-derived adhesives and coatings manufacturer based in Texas, said its planned $2.5 billion sale to South Korea's DL Chemical has cleared U.S. antitrust scrutiny. The Houston-headquartered company told investors the deal had received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, an interagency group that reviews some international transactions for their national security implications, according to a Friday filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Kraton also said the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act had expired. Under the HSR act, U.S. antitrust agencies have 30 days to review a proposed transaction before the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS