PruittHealth Will Pay $4.2M To End In-Home Care FCA Suit

By Morgan Conley (November 22, 2021, 5:33 PM EST) -- PruittHealth Inc. agreed to pay $4.2 million to settle allegations it knowingly billed the federal government for home health services that didn't qualify for reimbursement and then failed to promptly return the funds it wrongfully received, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. The home health agency that operates throughout Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina reached an agreement with the federal government to resolve a False Claims Act suit filed by a former employee in April 2014. The company was accused of applying for improper reimbursement from the Medicare and Medicaid programs for home health services from Jan. 1,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS