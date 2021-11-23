Viamedia Can't Stop Doc Demands In $160M Ad Monopoly Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (November 23, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal magistrate judge has rejected Viamedia's bid to limit the production of documents in its $160 million antitrust suit accusing Comcast of dominating regional cable spot-advertising markets, ruling that granting such a blanket request would be premature at this stage. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheila M. Finnegan, who earlier this month signaled her intention to deny advertising representative Viamedia's request for a protective order, ruled Monday that it is unnecessary to limit the scope of post-remand discovery concerning Viamedia's refusal-to-deal claim, which the Seventh Circuit revived when it breathed new life into the case last year. Judge Finnegan found that...

