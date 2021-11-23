Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Viamedia Can't Stop Doc Demands In $160M Ad Monopoly Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (November 23, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal magistrate judge has rejected Viamedia's bid to limit the production of documents in its $160 million antitrust suit accusing Comcast of dominating regional cable spot-advertising markets, ruling that granting such a blanket request would be premature at this stage.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheila M. Finnegan, who earlier this month signaled her intention to deny advertising representative Viamedia's request for a protective order, ruled Monday that it is unnecessary to limit the scope of post-remand discovery concerning Viamedia's refusal-to-deal claim, which the Seventh Circuit revived when it breathed new life into the case last year.

Judge Finnegan found that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!