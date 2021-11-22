No Redo For Death Suit Over Knee Replacement Surgery

By Mike Curley (November 22, 2021, 5:31 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts appeals court Monday decided not to grant a new trial to a man who alleged negligence before and after knee surgery led to his mother's death, saying he didn't properly make his objections at trial and can't pursue them now on appeal. The three-justice panel affirmed a verdict clearing health care workers Ronald A. Marvin, Kristin A. Dasilva and Anne Maria Mede, as well as providers Orthopaedics Northeast PC, Holy Family Hospital, Steward Medical Group Inc. and Steward Health Care System LLC, from a suit filed by Brian K. Evans. Evans alleged his mother, Helen Bousquet, underwent knee replacement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS