Justices Decline To Review Calif. Meal Breaks Preemption

By Daniela Porat (June 30, 2022, 11:13 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied Virgin America's bid to review a Ninth Circuit decision finding California's break requirements are not preempted by federal law on the deregulation of airlines' prices, routes and services. In a case pitting California's worker-friendly laws against the unique staffing needs of an airline, Virgin had urged the high court take up the case after the appellate court ruled flight attendants are entitled to take meal and rest breaks in accordance with the state law because doing so would not violate the Airline Deregulation Act. The justices didn't provide a reason for the denial, as...

