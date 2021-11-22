Steinmetz Loses Round In $2.1B Award Feud With Vale

By Caroline Simson (November 22, 2021, 8:46 PM EST) -- A New York judge on Monday denied Beny Steinmetz's bid to skirt discovery requests as the Brazilian miner Vale looks to enforce a more than $2.1 billion arbitral award, saying the Israeli billionaire sat on his hands while the proper time to challenge the motion came and went. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger denied the motion by Steinmetz to stay his order from last month directing the billionaire businessman to respond to Vale's discovery requests, which the judge had issued after finding that Vale had made a strong enough initial case that Steinmetz could be held liable for the debts...

