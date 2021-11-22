Service Providers Faking EBB Enrollment Numbers, FCC Says

By Nadia Dreid (November 22, 2021, 9:11 PM EST) -- Students who receive free or reduced lunch are also eligible for a discount on their internet bill under the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, but the Federal Communications Commission's inspector general said some providers have been lying about the number of enrolled students in order to get more federal funds. In some cases, the EBB providers are claiming to have enrolled more students from certain schools than actually attend those schools, the FCC's Office of the Inspector General said Monday in an advisory. Citing four Florida schools as examples, the inspector general pointed towards the EBB data that showed providers had claimed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS