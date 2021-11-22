Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hospital Group Strikes $2M Deal To End ERISA Fee Suit

By Rachel Stone (November 22, 2021, 6:15 PM EST) -- A hospital group reached an "outstanding" $2 million deal with retirement plan participants to end their proposed class action in Massachusetts federal court claiming the group flouted ERISA by making participants pay excessive recordkeeping fees and offering underperforming funds.

Southcoast Hospitals Group Inc. employees Christian Harding, Patricia Giramma, Ronald Welch and Lisa Harbour filed a memorandum on Friday asking the court for preliminary approval of their deal with Southcoast and its investment committee.

"When compared to the likely potential outcomes in this case, the $2 million settlement is outstanding at this early stage in the litigation," the plan participants said....

