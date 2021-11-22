Kevin Spacey Owes 'House Of Cards' Makers $31M: Arbitrator

By Dave Simpson (November 22, 2021, 10:31 PM EST) -- Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, who was fired from Netflix's "House of Cards" in 2017 following sexual assault allegations, must pay the show's producers $29.5 million in compensatory damages and $1.3 million in attorney fees and costs for breaching his contract, producers said, citing an arbitration ruling. The petitioners, collectively known as MRC, told a California state court Monday that a JAMS arbitrator ruled in favor of the production company in October 2020, and that the award was affirmed by an appellate panel earlier this month. MRC asked the court to confirm the arbitration award against Spacey. "The arbitrator found that Spacey —...

