14 States Urge High Court To Back Fla. In Medicaid Dispute

By Mike Curley (November 23, 2021, 1:38 PM EST) -- A group of 14 states led by Ohio and Utah is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to side with Florida in a suit over whether the state can recoup $300,000 from a personal injury settlement for future medical expenses. In an amicus brief Monday, the states, including Georgia and Texas, argued that the issue is of great importance to the states, and the high court must render a definitive decision that federal law allows Medicaid to recover funds for past and future medical expenses. The provision in federal law that requires state Medicaid plans to assign rights of payment for medical...

