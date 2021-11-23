Barclays Accuses Fintech Rival Plaid Of Stealing 'Rise' TMs

By Craig Clough (November 23, 2021, 7:20 PM EST) -- Banking giant Barclays PLC has sued Plaid Inc. in New York federal court alleging the financial services company infringed its trademarks by launching a financial technology incubator program called FinRise that uses a name "nearly identical" to Barclays' Rise trademarks, which Barclays employs for its own fintech incubator and other services. Barclays says its Rises and Rise marks have a wide meaning for the company after being implemented over 10 years ago, referring to its core values of respect, integrity, service, excellence and stewardship. Barclays later expanded use of the mark in its "Creating opportunities to rise" marketing materials and its Rise...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS