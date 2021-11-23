Railway Cos. Fight Unions' Bids To Halt Vaccine Mandates

By Beverly Banks (November 23, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern Railway Co. asked an Illinois federal judge not to grant preliminary injunctions to two rail worker unions seeking to block the companies from enforcing their vaccine mandates, saying the carriers must comply with the federal government's vaccination mandate. Preliminary injunction bids from the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers — Transportation Division and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen should be tossed, the railroad companies told the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in separate filings Monday. The carriers argued that as contractors with the federal government, they...

