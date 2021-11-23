Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ranbaxy Can't Shake MDL Antitrust Claims As Trial Nears

By Brian Dowling (November 23, 2021, 11:28 AM EST) -- Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Inc. didn't need to ever sell a dose of a drug to have wielded monopoly power over it, a Boston federal judge ruled Monday, rejecting the company's bid for an early win on antitrust claims in the multidistrict suit.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton also snuffed out the plaintiffs' hopes to cement pre-trial wins on important facts of the case.

The antitrust suit, set for a Jan. 10 trial, alleges that Ranbaxy manipulated the Food and Drug Administration's generic drug approval process to ice out competitors from developing generic versions of antiviral drug Valcyte, high blood...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!