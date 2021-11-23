Ranbaxy Can't Shake MDL Antitrust Claims As Trial Nears

By Brian Dowling (November 23, 2021, 11:28 AM EST) -- Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Inc. didn't need to ever sell a dose of a drug to have wielded monopoly power over it, a Boston federal judge ruled Monday, rejecting the company's bid for an early win on antitrust claims in the multidistrict suit. The decision by U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton also snuffed out the plaintiffs' hopes to cement pre-trial wins on important facts of the case. The antitrust suit, set for a Jan. 10 trial, alleges that Ranbaxy manipulated the Food and Drug Administration's generic drug approval process to ice out competitors from developing generic versions of antiviral drug Valcyte, high blood...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS