MedMen Cleared By Jury In Ex-CFO's Wrongful Discharge Suit

By Craig Clough (November 22, 2021, 8:29 PM EST) -- A California state court jury found Monday that MedMen did not constructively discharge or breach the contract of the cannabis giant's former chief financial officer, awarding no money to the executive after he sought a payout of over $24 million. The jury also concluded after the monthlong trial that the company's founders, Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin, did not commit promissory fraud in hiring plaintiff James Parker. Jurors also ruled for MedMen on some of its counterclaims against Parker, finding that Parker breached his contract with the company and wrongfully took proprietary information when he abruptly quit in 2018. But the jury found MedMen was not harmed by Parker's actions, awarding no damages to the cannabis giant....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS