Judge Scolds Atty For 'Hostile' Court Messages, Limits Access

By Khorri Atkinson (November 23, 2021, 4:34 PM EST) -- A New York federal magistrate judge admonished a solo practitioner for sending multiple emails and leaving a voicemail with the court that were "disrespectful, hostile, and largely unrelated to the substance of" a case by a group of health workers accusing a staffing company of profiteering from the COVID-19 pandemic and putting them at needless risk. U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang did not identify the plaintiffs' lawyer in her order on Monday. But the attorney is Gregory Antollino, who fired back in a filing Tuesday morning, arguing that Judge Wang's order limiting his contact with the court "attacks me publicly"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS