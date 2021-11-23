Medicare Fraud Exoneree Can't Seek Damages, 5th Circ. Says

By Rachel Scharf (November 23, 2021, 3:41 PM EST) -- The formerly imprisoned owner of a defunct Louisiana home health care operator can't sue the federal government for damages after being exonerated of a $34 million Medicare fraud conviction, the Fifth Circuit held Monday. The Fifth Circuit nixed Elaine Davis's eight-year sentence in 2018 after finding that the U.S. Department of Justice didn't have enough evidence to support her 2016 health care fraud and conspiracy conviction. Davis, who was incarcerated for a year before her exoneration, then sought a certificate of innocence so she could file a wrongful imprisonment suit in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. A federal judge in...

