Real Estate Rumors: PGIM, Denholtz, Ivanhoe Cambridge

By Andrew McIntyre (November 23, 2021, 4:22 PM EST) -- PGIM Real Estate U.S. Debt Fund has loaned $48.27 million for a Florida apartment complex, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The loan to an entity managed by Georgia investor Josh Champion is for Aqua Villa apartments in Margate, which has 280 units, according to the report. Denholtz Properties has picked up a Charlotte-area apartment complex for $59 million, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. The deal is for Vida Kannapolis, a 289-unit complex in Kannapolis, North Carolina, and the seller is a venture of Goldman Sachs Asset Management and real estate firm Lansing Melbourne Group, according to the report. Ivanhoe Cambridge...

