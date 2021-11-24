Pharma Biz Hits Back At Contractors In Contamination Row

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 24, 2021, 3:18 PM GMT) -- A pharmaceutical company has hit back at a construction company and a contractor that it is suing for negligence, arguing that a contractual exemption they are claiming does not apply. Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. told the High Court in a reply filed on Friday that a subcontractor, Imperial Ductwork Services Ltd. — which completed the work for it — should not be able to escape liability for damages it allegedly caused when it contaminated an area that was required to remain sterile at all times. The area was meant to remain sterile for the production of medical products while the construction...

