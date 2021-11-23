Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Holmes Admits Adding Pfizer Logo To Reports For Walgreens

By Dorothy Atkins (November 23, 2021, 11:12 PM EST) -- Elizabeth Holmes expressed regret during her day-long examination in her criminal fraud trial Tuesday over mistakes she made while serving as Theranos' CEO, including adding Pfizer and Schering-Plough logos to Theranos validation reports before sending them to Walgreens' executives, but she defended her actions as well-intended.

The 37-year-old former executive's testimony came during the third day of her direct examination in a monthslong trial over the government's 2018 charges that she and Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani — who also served at Theranos as president and chief operating officer and was Holmes' former romantic partner — defrauded investors and patients with blood-testing technology...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!