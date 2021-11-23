Holmes Admits Adding Pfizer Logo To Reports For Walgreens

By Dorothy Atkins (November 23, 2021, 11:12 PM EST) -- Elizabeth Holmes expressed regret during her day-long examination in her criminal fraud trial Tuesday over mistakes she made while serving as Theranos' CEO, including adding Pfizer and Schering-Plough logos to Theranos validation reports before sending them to Walgreens' executives, but she defended her actions as well-intended. The 37-year-old former executive's testimony came during the third day of her direct examination in a monthslong trial over the government's 2018 charges that she and Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani — who also served at Theranos as president and chief operating officer and was Holmes' former romantic partner — defrauded investors and patients with blood-testing technology...

