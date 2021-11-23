Calif. Judge Trims CertainTeed's IP Suit Against Pacific Coast

By Britain Eakin (November 23, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has dismissed part of CertainTeed Gypsum Inc.'s amended suit against Pacific Coast Building Products Inc. seeking a declaration that two of Pacific Coast's wallboard patents are unenforceable due to inequitable conduct, saying the allegations aren't specific enough. In an order Monday, Judge Lucy H. Koh of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California rejected CertainTeed's contention that attorneys for Pacific Coast owed a duty of candor to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office during the prosecution of the patents. The judge granted Pacific Coast's partial motion to dismiss the inequitable-conduct claims, saying CertainTeed did not...

