Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Judge Trims CertainTeed's IP Suit Against Pacific Coast

By Britain Eakin (November 23, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has dismissed part of CertainTeed Gypsum Inc.'s amended suit against Pacific Coast Building Products Inc. seeking a declaration that two of Pacific Coast's wallboard patents are unenforceable due to inequitable conduct, saying the allegations aren't specific enough.

In an order Monday, Judge Lucy H. Koh of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California rejected CertainTeed's contention that attorneys for Pacific Coast owed a duty of candor to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office during the prosecution of the patents. The judge granted Pacific Coast's partial motion to dismiss the inequitable-conduct claims, saying CertainTeed did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!