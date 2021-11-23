DC Judge Vacates Seminole-Florida Sports Betting Deal

By Victoria McKenzie (November 23, 2021, 1:03 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge vacated the Seminole Tribe's 2021 gambling contract Monday, handing a win to a south Florida family gambling empire as well as property owners who feared the expansion of gambling in their neighborhood. In an order, U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich found that the tribal-state gambling agreement, which included the right to conduct online sports betting, violated federal law by authorizing gambling outside Indian Country. The order granted summary judgment to Havenick family-owned casinos, and mooted another suit brought by three Broward County property owners. "Altogether, over a dozen provisions in [the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act] regulate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS