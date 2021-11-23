McDonald's Customer Says Voiceprint Claims Should Proceed

By Lauraann Wood (November 23, 2021, 3:25 PM EST) -- A McDonald's customer has argued that an Illinois federal judge shouldn't dismiss claims that the company unlawfully collected and disclosed voice data that customers unknowingly provided to its drive-thru assistants because the state's biometric privacy law aims to safeguard precisely that type of information. Customer Shannon Carpenter argued Monday that U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle should preserve the half of his biometric privacy suit that didn't get remanded to state court because it "plainly" explains the wrongful steps McDonald's Corp. took to collect his and other customers' voiceprints through artificially intelligent drive-through assistants and disclose that data in violation of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS