ExOne Investors Sue In Del. Over Desktop Metal Inc. Merger

By Leslie Pappas (November 23, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- Shareholders of former 3D printing machine manufacturer The ExOne Co. sued in Delaware Chancery Court on Monday over its $575 million merger with Desktop Metal Inc., saying the board pushed the merger through without fully briefing shareholders about problems at a Desktop subsidiary called EnvisionTec US LLC. The vote on the merger, which won approval from about 66.5% of shareholders, was "flawed" because most investors didn't learn about the risks at EnvisionTec until after they had already cast their vote, said the class action filed Monday. The complaint says Burlington, Massachusetts-based Desktop waited until the evening of Nov. 8 — the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS