Wolf Haldenstein Mostly Wins 'Scorched-Earth' Rent Row

By Max Jaeger (November 23, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- A New York judge largely ruled for Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP on Monday in a dispute with the law firm's longtime Manhattan landlord, although the court chided both parties for turning an "exquisitely simple" case into "scorched-earth" litigation. The firm can claim rent credits for a period it was forced to occupy a partially renovated office, but it will have to pay the landlord for rent it collected subleasing the space to up to nine tenants, Justice Barry Ostrager ruled after a bench trial. The decision sided with the firm on its four claims and granted the landlord...

