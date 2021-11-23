Odebrecht Laundering Suspect Can't Shake Flight Risk Status

By Rachel Scharf (November 23, 2021, 4:50 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Tuesday denied bail to the son of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli in a case stemming from the Odebrecht SA bribery scandal, unconvinced that the man's flight last year was necessary to avoid arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. During a virtual hearing, U.S. District Judge Raymond J. Dearie upheld a New York magistrate judge's Nov. 16 decision to jail Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, 39, who was extradited from Guatemala last week after leaving the U.S. amid plea talks in June 2020. Martinelli has said he plans to plead guilty to money laundering charges. Martinelli and his...

