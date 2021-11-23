Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Dental Board Members Try Again To Toss SmileDirect Suit

By Matthew Perlman (November 23, 2021, 9:17 PM EST) -- After losing a bid for immunity at the Eleventh Circuit, members of Georgia's dental board are trying again to duck a suit from SmileDirectClub LLC challenging regulations the teeth alignment outfit claims are anti-competitive.

The Georgia Board of Dentistry's members filed a motion to dismiss in Georgia federal court Monday contending that SmileDirect lacks standing to bring the case because the digital images its technicians take of patients' teeth and gums violate state law, not just a rule enacted by the dental board.

"This case concerns SmileDirect's practice of using unlicensed and unsupervised technicians to take digital scans of a patient's teeth,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!