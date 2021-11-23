Ga. Dental Board Members Try Again To Toss SmileDirect Suit

By Matthew Perlman (November 23, 2021, 9:17 PM EST) -- After losing a bid for immunity at the Eleventh Circuit, members of Georgia's dental board are trying again to duck a suit from SmileDirectClub LLC challenging regulations the teeth alignment outfit claims are anti-competitive. The Georgia Board of Dentistry's members filed a motion to dismiss in Georgia federal court Monday contending that SmileDirect lacks standing to bring the case because the digital images its technicians take of patients' teeth and gums violate state law, not just a rule enacted by the dental board. "This case concerns SmileDirect's practice of using unlicensed and unsupervised technicians to take digital scans of a patient's teeth,"...

