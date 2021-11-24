AILA Alleges Mistreatment Of Haitian Migrants At NM Facility

By Katie Buehler (November 24, 2021, 5:56 PM EST) -- The American Immigration Lawyers Association has issued a call to action seeking the release of eligible Haitian migrants being held at a New Mexico private prison, claiming U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials and facility staff are denying the migrants due process, medical attention and safe conditions. The association has penned letters addressed to President Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas that call for eligible migrants to be released from the Torrance County Detention Facility in Estancia, New Mexico. The letters also ask the administration to address reports of medical neglect and unsafe conditions at the facility....

