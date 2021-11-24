Rail Unions Say Amtrak's Vaccine Mandate Is Unlawful

By Beverly Banks (November 24, 2021, 2:54 PM EST) -- Two rail worker unions hit Amtrak with separate suits in Illinois federal court accusing the company of violating federal labor law by unilaterally implementing a vaccine policy, saying the company failed to negotiate with the unions over its COVID-19 inoculation mandate. The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers — Transportation Division and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen filed separate suits Tuesday against National Railroad Passenger Corp., which runs Amtrak, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. BLET and SMART-TD accuse Amtrak of violating sections 2 and 6 of the Railway Labor...

