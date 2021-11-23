Insurer Says Policy Didn't Cover Driver Delivering For Amazon

By Angela Childers (November 23, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- Great American Assurance filed a complaint Tuesday against Amazon and a transport company in an effort to collect reimbursement for its defense and payouts to settle an underlying motor vehicle lawsuit. Great American said the truck driver was transporting a load for Amazon as an independent contractor for a different transportation company at the time of the crash. (iStock) The insurer asked a New Jersey federal court to find that it is not required to indemnify a driver and a transportation company, and that it should be reimbursed because it claims the driver was working for Amazon when he was involved...

