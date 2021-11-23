Ill. Judge Gives Initial OK To $1.7M Tribune TCPA Deal

By Celeste Bott (November 23, 2021, 2:29 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday granted preliminary approval to a $1.7 million settlement resolving class claims that Tribune Publishing Co. used spoof caller IDs to place newspaper delivery service advertising calls with people who'd already asked not to be contacted. During a teleconference Tuesday morning, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly gave his initial signoff to the deal, which would resolve the Telephone Consumer Protection Act lawsuit filed in December by lead plaintiff George Moore, saying its terms and the requested fees for class counsel appeared to be fair and reasonable at this stage. The settlement class consists of roughly 28,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS