Fight To Enforce $22M Nigeria Award To Go To High Court

By Caroline Simson (November 24, 2021, 4:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will be asked to review a Fifth Circuit decision nixing a former Enron subsidiary's claim to funds allegedly tied to a massive Nigerian corruption scandal as it looks to enforce a nearly decade-old $22 million arbitral award against the country. Enron Nigeria Power Holding Ltd. urged a Texas court on Tuesday to pause forfeiture proceedings initiated by the U.S. government targeting assets allegedly connected to the bribery scheme that involved Nigeria's energy industry, saying that it intends to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Fifth Circuit's September decision rejecting its claim to those funds on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS