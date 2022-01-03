Illinois Cases To Watch in 2022

By Lauraann Wood (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court could settle two of the state's largest outstanding questions affecting biometric privacy litigation, and the state's top court is set to determine whether its transportation laws unconstitutionally favor transportation network companies such as Lyft, in some of the biggest cases to watch in 2022. Litigants throughout the state are waiting to see whether the Illinois Supreme Court will resolve a hotly contested question of claim accrual under the Biometric Information Privacy Act after the Seventh Circuit said last month that it would rather hear from the justices on the issue. Employers across the state are also waiting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS