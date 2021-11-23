3 Firms Guide Men's Grooming Biz's $1B SPAC Merger

By Tom Zanki (November 23, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- Channing Tatum-backed men's grooming business Manscaped on Tuesday agreed to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Bright Lights Acquisition Corp., a deal guided by three law firms that values the below-the-waist grooming products seller at $1 billion. San Diego-based Manscaped plans to rename itself Manscaped Holdings Inc. and will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "MANS" after the deal closes in the first quarter of 2022. The combined company will be led by Manscaped founder and CEO Paul Tran. Tran said in a statement that funds provided by the transaction will advance the goals of Manscaped,...

