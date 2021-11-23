SDNY Judge Leans Toward Split BitMEX Trials

By Stewart Bishop (November 23, 2021, 7:12 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday indicated that he may sever the trial of a former development head at BitMEX from that of the cryptocurrency exchange's founders, who all stand accused of flouting U.S. anti-money laundering rules. U.S. District Judge John Koeltl said during an afternoon teleconference that he was inclined to order a separate trial for Gregory Dwyer — who last month arrived in the U.S. after agreeing to be extradited from Bermuda — rather than have him to be tried on March 28 alongside BitMEX founders and former executives Arthur Hayes, Benjamin Delo and Samuel Reed, who will have...

