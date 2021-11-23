Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amtrak Hit With $6.9M Verdict In Suit Over Derailment

By Mike Curley (November 23, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- A state of Washington federal jury on Tuesday awarded $6.88 million to a woman who sued Amtrak after she was injured in a 2017 train derailment.

At the close of the one-week trial, which began Nov. 16, the jury found National Railroad Passenger Corp., which runs Amtrak, liable for Kylie Steele's injuries, and awarded $2.9 million in past and future noneconomic damages, along with $3.9 million in past and future economic damages, according to court documents.

The verdict resolves the remaining claims in the suit after U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle granted Steele partial summary judgment in September, finding that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!