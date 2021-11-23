Pet Care Co. Hit With ERISA Suit Over Retirement Plan Fees

By Rachel Stone (November 23, 2021, 9:06 PM EST) -- Animal hospital operator VCA Inc. was hit with a proposed class action in California federal court by a group of former retirement plan participants who claimed the company violated ERISA by making them pay superfluous administrative fees despite the $563 million plan's negotiating power. Former VCA plan participants Brian Smith, Jacqueline Mooney, Angela Bakanas and Matthew Colón alleged Monday that VCA went against the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by failing to fulfill its duty to make prudent decisions on behalf of the 401(k) plan, costing millions of dollars in losses to their retirement savings since 2015. The costs were mostly...

