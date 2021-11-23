Kossoff To Surrender To Manhattan DA, Plead Guilty

By Rick Archer and Emma Whitford (November 23, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- The Manhattan District Attorney's Office told a bankruptcy judge Tuesday that New York real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff, who is under investigation for the misuse of client funds, is expected to surrender on Dec. 3 before entering a guilty plea in state court to unspecified charges. Attorney Mitchell Kossoff is expected to surrender to authorities and plead guilty at New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) In a letter to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office said Kossoff – who is already facing civil claims he misused millions in client funds and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS