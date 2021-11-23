Pfizer Says Employee Stole Confidential Docs On COVID Vax

By Hailey Konnath (November 23, 2021, 9:47 PM EST) -- Pfizer Inc. said Tuesday that it was investigating a longtime employee who it believes downloaded thousands of documents containing confidential information, some of which is related to the pharmaceutical giant's COVID-19 vaccine, according to a suit filed in California federal court. Soon-to-be-former employee Chun Xiao Li is leaving Pfizer to work for a competitor, Xencor Inc., Pfizer said in its complaint. On her way out the door, the associate director of statistics has uploaded more than 12,000 files from her Pfizer-issued laptop to a personal Google Drive account and onto other personal devices, the company said. It added that due to...

