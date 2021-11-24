Key Takeaways In Bimbo's 'All Butter' False Label Win

By Daniel Mello and Margaret Esquenet (November 24, 2021, 4:41 PM EST) -- 'Tis the season to bring together family and friends over food, and if you've cooked your own Thanksgiving dinner, you know the ingredients in your recipes. But if you've gone with a store-bought "All Butter Loaf Cake," would it be reasonable for you to believe the only shortening ingredient was butter even if soybean oil was conspicuously listed in the ingredients? In the Nov. 4 Boswell v. Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. opinion, this was the issue. After purchasing an Entenmann's "All Butter Loaf Cake" and paying the price for what New Yorker Monica Boswell allegedly thought would be a higher quality, butterfat-only treat, Boswell...

