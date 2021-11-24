Chancery Tosses Wayfair Stockholders' $535M Note Sale Suit

By Leslie Pappas (November 24, 2021, 5:26 PM EST) -- Delaware's Chancery Court has dismissed a derivative class action from Wayfair Inc. stockholders over a $535 million convertible note sale from last year, finding that they failed to prove it would have been futile to bring their demands to the company's board first before filing the suit. In a 32-page opinion filed on Nov. 23, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III found that although the transaction "was far from a model of best practices," Wayfair stockholders failed to "raise a reasonable doubt" that a majority of Wayfair directors were so conflicted that they couldn't have exercised business judgment on the corporation's behalf....

