US Blacklists 27 Companies Over Security Threats

By Jennifer Doherty (November 24, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday announced new sanctions against 27 companies and researchers with ties to China and Pakistan's militaries after the government determined that their activities ran counter to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests. Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security blacklisted individuals and firms located in China, Japan, Pakistan and Singapore citing a section of the Export Administration Regulations aimed at preventing U.S. exports from supporting terrorism or strengthening unfriendly nations' military capabilities. The new additions to the Entity List, a roster of organizations and individuals who are barred from receiving certain U.S. technology exports or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS