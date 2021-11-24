Ex-Mass. Mayor Wins Prison Delay Until After Holidays

By Ivan Moreno (November 24, 2021, 3:53 PM EST) -- A former Massachusetts mayor convicted on fraud and corruption charges can delay his six-year prison sentence, a Boston federal judge ruled Wednesday, granting the disgraced politician's request for more time to help family over the holidays and assist his attorneys on his appeals. Those were just two of the reasons U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock cited for allowing former Fall River Mayor Jasiel F. Correia II to start his sentence on Jan. 10 instead of Dec. 3. Woodlock's order came despite objections from prosecutors who told the judge last week that "it's time for Jasiel Correia to pay his debt...

