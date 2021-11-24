Justices Face Sticky Question In New Tariff Authority Fight

By Alex Lawson (November 24, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to examine the limits of the president's national security tariff power in recent years, but a new petition drawing interest from the trade bar frames its question in a way that the justices may not be able to ignore. On its face, the dispute is a granular one. Importer Transpacific Steel LLC has for years been fighting the government's decision to double the 25% steel tariff imposed in 2018 under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, arguing that the hike came long after the Cold War-era statute's deadlines had lapsed. The company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS